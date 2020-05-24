|
|
James (Jim) A. Rodda, 67, of Prompton, Pa., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1952, he was the son of James O. Rodda of Wilkes-Barre and the late Eleanor L. (Bokar) Rodda.
Jim is survived by his wife of 21 years, Barbara S. (Johnson) Rodda, and their son, Jimmy. In addition are his father and mother-in-law, Jesse and Marilyn Johnson of Honesdale; his sisters, Judith A. Gardner and husband, Robert S., of West Nanticoke; and Barbara J. Welch and husband, Dean R., of Dallas; his sister-in-law, Karen Jackson and husband, Thomas, of Honesdale; nephews, Dr. Joseph J. Rasimas and wife, Courtney, of Minnesota; James D. Welch of Dallas; and T.J. and Timmy Jackson of Honesdale; and niece, Kelli Jackson of Honesdale.
Mr. Rodda was educated in Wilkes-Barre Area schools and graduated from G.A.R. Memorial High School where he lettered in football, wrestling and cross country. Jim went on to Wilkes College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. While at Wilkes, he continued his football career as well, playing lacrosse. He continued his education at the University of Scranton, where he earned a Master of Science degree in secondary social studies. Later on, he returned to the University of Scranton as an adjunct instructor in education. During that time, Jim continued his passion in sports by playing rugby for the Wilkes-Barre Breakers Football Club. Later in his education career, Mr. Rodda received his Superintendent Letter from Lehigh University.
In 1974, shortly after graduating from Wilkes College, Jim embarked on his career in education. Over 33 years in the Wayne Highlands School District, he taught middle and high school social studies before becoming a middle and secondary school administrator, starting out as an assistant principal and finishing his career as the high school principal. During his tenure with the Wayne Highlands School District, Jim coached football, wrestling, track and cross country.
As a football coach, he was part of three conference championships.
In wrestling, Jim was part of the school's first Lackawanna League Championship. Mr. Rodda claimed that he was most proud of the kids he coached over the years, and the fine individuals they became, rather than the championships they won over the years.
Jim was an avid reader, always sharing his books with his family and friends. His love of fishing he learned from his dad; they spent many pleasant mornings wading in local streams. He loved to hunt and spend time in nature along with training his dogs to work in the field. He was filled with pride as he followed his son, Jimmy, to his various sporting events over the years, never missing a contest. There never was a more loving or devoted husband, father, son, brother and uncle.
Jim was a trustworthy and loyal friend who always had time to offer a hand with a home improvement project or two, especially if he was collaborating with his dad. He loved working on projects around his home and became very skilled at working with stone.
He will be sorely and forever missed by those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Arrangements are being made through Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale, Pa. Because of the pandemic restrictions, a small memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020