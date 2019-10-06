|
James A. Shea Sr., 73, of South Gibson, passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. He recently celebrated 50 years of marriage to his loving wife, Lois, on Aug. 16.
Born in Carbondale in 1946, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth Machell Shea. He was a 1964 graduate of the former Ben Franklin High School in Carbondale and served our country honorably in the United States Navy. He proudly served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga. Before his retirement, he had been employed as the postmaster for the South Gibson United States Post Office for 31 years. In his retirement, he worked at the Northeast Auto Auction, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of the staff and fellow drivers. He was a member of the Elk Mountain Post 8488.
Papa Shea, as he was known to his grandkids, truly loved attending their various sports and school activities. He also really enjoyed driving, then later building and working on race cars with his friends and family at the local dirt tracks. He attended many races and racetracks in the Pennsylvania and New York region. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan.
Also surviving are sons, James "Jamie" Shea Jr., of Benton; Jonathan Shea and his wife, Katrina, of Union Dale; a daughter, Melissa Lepre and her husband, Ryan, of Kingsley; his sister, Ella Marie Spizzirri and her husband, Carlo, of Carbondale; his beloved grandchildren, Bryce, Conner, Benjamin and Brady; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loved, constant canine companion, Max.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Shea.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the South Gibson United Methodist Church, 2839 state Route 2067, Union Dale, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Jim's honor to the Elk Mountain Post 8488.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel, Pa.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019