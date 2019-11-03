Home

James A. Shea Sr. Obituary
James A. Shea Sr., 73, of South Gibson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, in the Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. He celebrated 50 years of marriage to his loving wife, Lois, on Aug. 16.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the South Gibson United Methodist Church, 2839 State Route 2067, Union Dale, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Jim's honor to Elk Mountain Post 8488.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel, Pa.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019
