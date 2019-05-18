James "Trapper" Utter, 54, Mayfield, died Thursday at home.
Born in Carbondale, on Oct. 24, 1964, son of Barbara Boretsky Utter, Mayfield, and the late James Utter Jr., he was a graduate of Lakeland High School class of 1982 and worked as a career-skilled mason, most recently for Stafursky Construction, Archbald.
Also surviving are his daughter, Casandra Utter and her fiancé, Casey Dabroski; two brothers, David and his wife, Christine; and Doug and his wife, Allyson; nieces and nephews; and two aunts, Mary Boretsky and Maria Utter.
Funeral will be Tuesday at 9:30 in Holy Cross Parish, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2019