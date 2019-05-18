James Alan Utter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alan Utter.
Service Information
Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA
18433
(570)-876-1420
Obituary
Send Flowers

James "Trapper" Utter, 54, Mayfield, died Thursday at home.

Born in Carbondale, on Oct. 24, 1964, son of Barbara Boretsky Utter, Mayfield, and the late James Utter Jr., he was a graduate of Lakeland High School class of 1982 and worked as a career-skilled mason, most recently for Stafursky Construction, Archbald.

Also surviving are his daughter, Casandra Utter and her fiancé, Casey Dabroski; two brothers, David and his wife, Christine; and Doug and his wife, Allyson; nieces and nephews; and two aunts, Mary Boretsky and Maria Utter.

Funeral will be Tuesday at 9:30 in Holy Cross Parish, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, to be celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney.

Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.