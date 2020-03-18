|
|
James Anthony Calzetoni passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 86. Uncle Jim, to all of us, most recently resided at Wesley Village Campus, where he was surrounded by his family and nursing staff that provided excellent care after he suffered a stroke in the fall of 2017.
Born in Eynon, he was the oldest son of late Violanda Coccetti and Victor Calze-toni. His younger siblings, namely Olivia Picchini and Leonard Calzetoni, preceded him in death. He graduated from Archbald High School in 1951. During his high school years, he played baseball and was an excellent student. Uncle Jim was known as calm, patient, observant, capable of intense concentration, and difficult to distract or divert. This could be seen by his family when he read the paper, completed crossword puzzles, picked blueberries at Moosic Lakes or worked in his garden. He had a robust garden, loved to play golf, bowl and hunt for wild game. Later in life, he became an avid pool player. At Wesley Village he won the best bowler trophy two years in a row. Most of all, what Uncle Jim loved, was his family. He always took the time to visit his sister and aunts when they were alive. As they passed, he made time to visit his nieces, nephews and cousins. These visits included Sunday dinners, a casual drop-in to his cousin's home at Moosic Lakes for a coffee and some blueberry picking or a pit-stop at his grandmother's home on West Street in Eynon, where he would be found sitting in the backyard enjoying the sunshine.
Uncle Jim spent most of his life with his sister and her family. He lived a simple, quiet life. He was never married and his cousins, nieces, nephews and his grandnieces and grandnephews were his children. Uncle Jim worked most of his life in manufacturing as a carpenter, furniture maker and painter. He retired from full-time work in 1995. He continued to work part-time and helped at the VFW and St. Francis Cemetery.
Uncle Jim was a devout Catholic who attended Mass daily in retirement. He served the church by helping as an usher, volunteered at all holiday masses to help in any way he could and worked at the annual picnic.
Surviving are his brother-in-law, Albert Picchini and Albert's children, Lori Chieffallo, husband, Michael, children, Gina and Olivia; Brian Picchini, wife, Marissa, children, Isabella and Caden; Brad Picchini, wife, Andrea, child, Santino; and cousins, Renee Loftus and husband, Jim, and child, Riley; and Roger Rutkowski and children and their families. Also surviving are his brother's wife, Margaret Mary, and children, Leonard, Linnea and Christopher, and their families.
The family would like to thank nurses Jamie and Jill at Geisinger Wilkes-Barre for their care of Uncle Jim in the last days of his life. They were exceptional. Notable beyond words was the care he received by the staff at Wesley Village. They made the last 2½ years of his life filled with love and comfort.
Due to the state of affairs in the world and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, 209 Roberts Road, Pittston, PA 18640.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home. Visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com for online condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2020