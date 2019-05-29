James Anthony McMyne "Bopper," passed away May 26, after a battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his family when he peacefully left this world. Jim was a lifelong resident of Carbondale, Pa., and a graduate of St. Rose High School, class of 1970.



Jim had many accomplishments in his life, the greatest being the family he built. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife since 1975, Donna. The two raised four children together, Jimmy (Bethlehem, Pa.), Donny (wife, Katie, Hanover), Timmy (wife, Brandi, South Gibson) and Erica (husband, Ryan Loftus, Carbondale); but Jim's greatest title was that of Grampa to Ashton, Declan and Harper McMyne, and Colin and Kyla Loftus. He was their "Boppy," their hero, and they were his world. He was his best self when he was with them, mostly because he never grew up himself. He made the simple things like going for ice cream, playing in the secret passageway and going to the secret picnic table into adventures. These memories will be etched into their minds and hearts for eternity.



Jim had a knack at making a unique impression on everyone he met. He was an avid golfer who frequently golfed Panorama Golf course at the encouragement of his wife. This was his home away from home. He had a love for his alma mater, Penn State, and was a Cleveland Browns fan throughout his life.



Jim was preceded in death by his father, James V. McMyne; his mother, Janet McMyne (formerly Baker); as well as his brothers, Thomas, Francis and Joseph McMyne.



The funeral will be Friday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church.



Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter to honor his best friends, his dogs, Rylee and Hunter.



