Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Austin Kalbaugh. View Sign

James Austin Kalbaugh, 79, of Scranton, Pa., died Friday, March 1, at home following a nearly 30-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; and three daughters, Jane and husband, John Cooper, and children, Eliza and Tucker Diamond, Fountain Inn, S.C.; Dr. Jennifer and husband, Paul Dougall, and children, Anna and Elyse, Copley, Ohio; and Leigh Kopicki, Raleigh, N.C.; and brother, William Kalbaugh and wife, Barbara, Annville, Pa.



Mr. Kalbaugh was born to Aubrey and Eunice Kalbaugh in Dunkirk, N.Y., on May 18, 1940.



Following an elementary and secondary education in Vestal, N.Y., Mr. Kalbaugh did his undergraduate work at Auburn Community College (now Cayuga County Community College) from 1958-1960. He then graduated from the University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa, in 1962 earning a BA in history with minors in English and political science. He pursued additional studies for one year, 1962-1963, at Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, N.J., as a ministerial candidate chosen by the Presbyterian Church, USA.



Mr. Kalbaugh continued his career development at the American University, Washington, D.C., enrolled in a master's course "Advanced Scientific and Technical Writing" as well as studying "Newsroom Management" at the University of Chicago.



After many career paths, Mr. Kalbaugh decided to follow his lifelong desire to become a "real" newspaperman, recalling his early years as a "stringer" or occasional reporter, for The Vestal News, Vestal, N.Y.; carrier and truck jumper (helper) for The Binghamton Press, Binghamton, N.Y., 1952-1958; then stringing for The Monroe News, Jamesburg, N.J.; gladly filling in as a part-time police and general assignment reporter for The Star Gazette, Elmira, N.Y., 1964-1967. He ultimately became managing editor, then editor/publisher of the Gettysburg Times, Gettysburg, Pa., 1967-1987. For a year, 1987-1988, he was the editor/publisher for The Wayne Independent, Honesdale, Pa.



Mr. Kalbaugh founded his own newspaper, The Weekly Almanac, Honesdale, serving as editor/publisher from 1990-2003. He often said that the people of Wayne County embodied all that was good about being an American. He and his wife retired in 2003 and moved to Asheville, N.C., for 10 years. They missed the community of Northeastern Pennsylvania and moved back to the Scranton area in 2015. He had always maintained a close, humorous, loving relationship with his daughters and four grandchildren. As a disappointed Boston Red Sox fan for decades, 2004 was Jim's happiest baseball year as he celebrated breaking the curse of the Bambino. He met countless equally stoic Boston fans who noted, even years later, that they could barely believe that a modern World Series Championship trophy finally lived in Beantown.



Mr. Kalbaugh published pieces in Presbyterian Life; The Lutheran; Chesapeake Bay Magazine and Pennsylvania Magazine. His investigative and feature stories were carried by the Associated Press; United Press International; The New York Times; Harrisburg Patriot-News; The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Trenton Times. He also authored a volume: History of the McCreary Tire & Rubber Company, Indiana, Pa.



He belonged to the Adams County Red Cross board of directors; was a driver and attendant for the Gettysburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps; was a member of the Rotary Club of Gettysburg; was the founding chair of the Men's Interfaith Fellowship luncheon, Gettysburg; founding committee member of an annual Martin Luther King Celebration, Gettysburg; belonged to the Jaycees of Elmira, N.Y., and Gettysburg; deacon, ruling elder at both Lake Street Presbyterian Church, Elmira, N.Y., and as Clerk of Session for the The Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, Gettysburg; and volunteered as a Presbyterian missionary in Guatemala.



Mr. Kalbaugh became a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, Honesdale, in 2003 and served as a Eucharistic minister and lector.



Private arrangements have been made by the family. An early summer memorial service date will be published.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close