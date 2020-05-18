|
|
James B. Contessa, 80, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Friday morning, May 15, at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, where he was a resident.
Born June 17, 1940, James was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Contino) Contessa and was a lifelong resident of Dunmore.
James was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Following high school, he went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Navy.
Before his retirement, James was employed as a truck driver, and was a member of the Teamsters Local 229, Dunmore.
In addition to his parents, Joseph and Josephine Contessa, James was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Contessa and Thomas Contessa; and his sisters, Phyllis Marfisi, Mary Genardi, Genevieve Shillea and Grace DiRienzo.
James is survived by his four children, Sandra Contessa Fasula and her husband, Joe, Scranton; Sheila Contessa Hoepfner, formerly of Scranton and now residing in Yorktown, Va.; James Contessa and his wife, Angell, formerly of Dunmore and now residing in Charlotte, N.C.; and Christine Contessa Stamp and her husband, Phil, formerly of Dunmore and now residing in Atlanta, Ga.; his eight grandchildren, Gregory Williams and his wife, Kathryn; Joseph Fasula, Isabella Fasula, Charles Hoepfner, Grace Hoepfner, Anthony Hoepfner and Vincent Hoepfner; his sister, Anita Gammaitoni and her husband, Arnold, Dunmore; as well as his numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for all the love and care they give to their residents, and for all they did for James and his family during his time of need.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated in Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Cemetery, Dunmore. Deacon Andy Fazio of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, will officiate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send James' family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com.
The family would be honored if you would consider giving a memorial contribution in James' memory to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center Residents Fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020