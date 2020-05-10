|
James "Jim" B. Morgan, 73, of Dallas, formerly of Jermyn, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home. His wife is the former Brenda J. Leventhall. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on April 17.
Raised in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Eleanor Foster Morgan. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and attended Penn State University. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
He worked for Kodak Polychrome Graphics as a technical sales manager, retiring after 31 years.
He served as a past-president of the Mayfield Lions Club and on the board of the Lackawanna County Vo-Tech Graphic Arts Program.
Jim was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Penn State football and golf. Jim was a proud Pop-Pop and especially enjoyed his grandson Ryan's Little League and soccer games, and his granddaughter Lauren's piano recitals and theater performances. He loved his Scottie dogs, Kirby and Kelsey.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Morgan, Scranton; and brother-in-law, Donnie Leventhall.
He is also survived by his children, Jeffrey and wife, Jennifer, Jenkins Twp.; and Stephanie Finlay and husband Robert, Dallas; and grandchildren, Lauren and Ryan Finlay. Also surviving are his brother, John and wife, Marion, of Eau Claire, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Morgan, Scranton, and Saundra Leventhall, Clarks Summit; and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Farm, Dallas.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and arranged by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020