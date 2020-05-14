|
|
James B. 'Tugger' Togher, 58, a resident of Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital after an illness. His wife is the former Dorrien Hill.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Mary Ann (Nancy) Ratchford Togher, Scranton, and the late James P. Togher. He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, and he was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School. He attended the University of Scranton and was employed for 29 years by the Scranton Fire Department as a firefighter and retired with the rank of lieutenant. He was a member of IAFF Local 60.
Jim was a brave, strong, funny and easygoing person who enjoyed life to the fullest. He was sweet, kind, loyal and loved his family and friends. Jim enjoyed live music, hiking and football.
Also surviving are his sons, James D. Togher, Burbank, Calif.; and Drew Togher, Denver, Colo.; a brother, Daniel Togher, Grafton, W.Va.; and a sister, Mari Jerauld and husband, Terry, Lafayette, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Jude Vescovi; and a brother-in-law, David Hill and wife, Gudrun; nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433; or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the future. The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020