James B. Walters Obituary
James B. Walters, 68, of Nicholson, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. His wife of 50 years is Sandra Lee Gorba Walters.

Born in Clarks Summit, he was the son of Eleanor Theresa Walters. He attended the Faith Baptist Church in Peckville and, before his retirement, he was a truck driver for Temple Inland Box Co.

Also surviving are three sons, James Walters Jr. and wife, Liz, Newton Twp,; Dave Walters, Dalton,; and James Zachary Walters, Nicholson; two daughters, Tammy Miller, Fleetville; and Tara Walsh and husband, Alfred, Pittston; three brothers, Jerome Wilcom, Scranton; Thomas Davis. Scott Twp.; and Bruce Walters, Dalton; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Walters Balouski.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. from Faith Baptist Church, 545 Keystone Ave., Peckville, PA 18452.

The family will receive friends and family from 10 until time of the service.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 12, 2019
