James Basil "JB" Nayduch, Marblehead, Mass., and formerly of Mayfield, died April 29 in Massachusetts.
Born in Carbondale on Feb. 7, 1946, son of the late Basil and Helen Nayduch, he was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Susquehanna University and earned his master's degree from Boston University. He served in the United States Army During the Vietnam War. He was a businessman who was able to reinvent himself several times to remain successful during times of change. He enjoyed sailing and yacht racing, cooking and being with family and friends.
Surviving are a sister, Suzanne and her husband, Matt Swientisky, Waverly.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 4 p.m. in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 700 Hill St., Mayfield.
Local arrangements by Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2019