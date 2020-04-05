|
James "Jim" Blumer, 79, a lifelong resident of Spring Brook Twp., passed away on Thursday, April 2, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He and his wife, the former Joan Alt, celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Spring Brook Twp. on his family's farm, he was the son of the late Jacob and Marie (Zurcher) Blumer. Jim graduated from Moscow High School in 1958, worked as a meat cutter at Giant Market, and owned his own convenience store and gas station in Daleville, A-1 Superette. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hollisterville.
As a fan and player of baseball, Jim tried out for the Cleveland Indians but returned home after the untimely passing of his father to run his family's farm. He was an avid hunter, constantly searching for his next "big buck." He loved to shoot and was a member of the NRA. Never to shy away from a good conversation, Jim enjoyed talking about religion and politics to anyone who would listen. Most importantly, he loved his family and cherished the time spent making memories with them.
In addition to his wife, Joan, Jim is survived by his sons, James J. Blumer and his wife, Sandi, of Spring Brook Twp.; Brad J. Blumer and his wife, Jan, of Charlotte, N.C.; Gary J. Blumer and his wife, Lisa, of Cape Coral, Fla.; and Corey J. Blumer and his wife, Stacy, of Fort Myers, Fla.; his grandchildren, Whitney Uhler and her husband, Chris, of Houston, Texas; James J. Blumer III of Jersey City, N.J.; Bradley J. Blumer Jr. of Charlotte, N.C.; Jenna Blumer of Purcell, Okla.; Carlie and Courtney Blumer of Charlotte, N.C.; Aidan and Adysen Blumer of Fort Myers, Fla.; and Branden Blumer of Cape Coral, Fla.; his great-grandchildren, Ava and Ethan Uhler of Houston, Texas; his sister, Jane Williams and her husband, Kenny, of Wyalusing; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Rufer of Monroe, Wisconsin.
Interment will be private in Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp. A memorial service will be held once the current restrictions regarding large gatherings are eased.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Jim, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020