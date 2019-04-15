Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. "Jim" Mazurik. View Sign

James C. "Jim" Mazurik, 78, a lifelong resident of Gouldsboro, died Saturday at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton. He was the widower of Rose Ann (Clark) Mazurik, of Scranton, who died Nov. 6, 2008, and the couple was married for 43 years.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John P. and Mary Lemech Mazurik. Jim graduated from Lehigh School in Gouldsboro and owned and operated his business, James C. Mazurik Excavating. He was a member of the Church of St. Rita in Gouldsboro.



Jim enjoyed camping with his family, snowmobiling and attending equipment auctions. He was always known to be tinkering with heavy equipment or other mechanical projects he deemed important. Jim liked visiting with friends and taking road trips.



He is survived by his daughter, Kerri Mazurik-Ankerway and her husband, Al, Roaring Brook Twp.; son, Fred M. Mazurik, Gouldsboro; brother, John Robert "Bob" Mazurik, Gouldsboro; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his son, James J. Mazurik.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St., Gouldsboro. Interment with Rite of Committal will follow in Lehigh Cemetery.



Viewing will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of James, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.

3 First Street

Spring Brook , PA 18444

