Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael P Glinsky Funeral Home Inc
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-5661
Resources
More Obituaries for James Buck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Carl "Kitch" Buck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Carl "Kitch" Buck Obituary

James Carl "Kitch" Buck of Dickson City passed away Oct. 19. Born in Scranton, son of the late Leo and Elizabeth Adams Buck, he was in construction most of his life and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Ferrise. 

Surviving are a daughter, Dallis, Lancaster; sisters, Roseanne McCormick, Florida; Brenda Smith, Throop; and Christine Norton and husband, Greg, North Carolina; and brother, Larry Buck and wife, Cindy, Peckville.

He was also preceded in death by siblings, Mark, Jeff and Virginia Buck. Private funeral arrangements by the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grand St., Olyphant. Please visit the funeral home website for more information.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -