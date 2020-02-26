|
James Christopher Tone of Falls died Monday after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born in County Kilkenny, Ireland, in 1930, he was the son of the late James and Mary Horan Tone. He served in the Irish Army from 1948 to 1957 where he was a member of the hurling and shooting teams and was a champion boxer. He was an accomplished hurler with the Kilkenny Cats. After moving to the United States, he met and married the former Maureen O'Connor in 1960, with whom he shared his life until her passing in 1999. Before retirement in 1995, he was employed with the Community Medical Center. He was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish, the Irish Cultural Society and the Falls Active Adult Center.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Tone and wife, Justine, of Falls; daughters, Sheilah Tone and husband, Alexander Nole, of Falls; and Bernadette Tone and companion, Timothy McNaught, of Ringwood, N.J.; two brothers, Michael and Patrick Tone, of Ireland; grandchildren Shannon, Rebecca and Connor Tone, and Maureen and Alexander Nole; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, William, Thomas, Sean and Frank Tone; and a sister, Catherine Hunt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at noon at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Snows, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020