James "Jimbo" Conlon, 62, of Blakely, died Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
His parents were the late James P. and Mary Moran Conlon.
Born in Scranton, he was a longtime resident of Scranton until moving to Blakely more than 10 years ago. Jim was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and the University of Scranton.
A devout Catholic with a strong faith, he was very proud of his cousins, their accomplishments and their family heritage. He was also an avid sports fan.
Thank you to all who gave such loving care to Jim while he was on his journey home.
Jim is survived by his sister, Mari Moxen and her husband, Robert, of Scranton; a nephew, Robert Moxen and his wife, Mellissa; many cousins and friends, including his friend and companion, Amy Bomba Gallanti, of Peckville; and his spiritual brother and longtime friend, John Harrison, and his wife, Lynn, of Scranton.
A memorial Mass will take place Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant. Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor, will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 until time of service at the church. Interment will be private in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019