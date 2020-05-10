|
James "Jimmy" Cadden, 40, passed away Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after a long illness surrounded by his family.
Born in Scranton, he was the loving son of James Jr. and Terri Titus Cadden. He attended the Adult Day Program at the ARC, Meadow Avenue, where he will be missed by all.
Jimmy was happiest spending time with his family and his beloved dogs, Coco, Lola and Minnie Mouse. His favorite activity was swimming in his pool during the summer. He truly loved the water!
He always had a smile on his face, an infectious laugh, and his capacity for love allowed anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him to feel that love.
He is also survived by his brother, Jonathan Cadden and fiancée, Charlotte Yerrick, Scranton; his sister, Jennifer and husband, Robert La France, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.; two nieces, Makailyn and Hailey, and three nephews, Jonathan, Nathan and Avery; paternal grandmother, Mary Cadden, Scranton; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends and caretakers.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marilyn and John Titus; and paternal grandfather, James Cadden Sr.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Anees Fogley and staff for their care, compassion and friendship throughout the years.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020