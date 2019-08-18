|
|
James D. Obidinski, 62, of Taylor, died Thursday at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife, Maria A. Farias.
Born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 1957, he was the son of Dorothy Pries Obidinski of Scranton, and the late John E. Obidinski. James graduated from Riverside High School in 1974, and went on to earn his associate degree from McCann School of Business and Technology. He worked as a laborer at McKinney for many years until his retirement.
James was a devoted husband to his wife, Maria, and together they celebrated nine wonderful years of marriage. He was a big sports fan, always cheering on his favorite football team, the New York Giants. James took his love of sports into the community, where he served as an outstanding coach for Taylor Little League and softball, teaching kids how to play as a team.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jamie Obidinski, and fiancée Lyndsay Hall, of Taylor; two daughters, Jennifer Esterline and husband, Kenneth, of Blakely; and Katie Bullock and husband, Jay, of Hawley; a sister, June Dutka and husband, John, of Clarks Summit; two grandchildren, Taylor Proch and Hailey Esterline; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend James' funeral, which will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. James P. Whitman. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends and family may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Taylor Primitive Methodist Church, 153 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 18, 2019