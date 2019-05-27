Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. King. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Homes 125 North Main Avenue Scranton , PA 18504 (570)-342-8345 Send Flowers Obituary

James E. King, 76, a lifelong South Scranton resident, died Friday at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton, after a brief illness.



Born May 27, 1942, son of the late William Sr. and Mary McNamee, James was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He served as the elevator operator for Goodwill Industries and worked at Profera's Pizza before his retirement. A member of the Association of the Blind, he was also a member of its bowling league for many years.



A faithful Roman Catholic, he belonged to Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, for his entire life. He enjoyed family gatherings and going out for lunch, where his hamburger order was for certain. He loved watching "Walker, Texas Ranger," "MASH" and Lawrence Welk reruns. Passing away peacefully, he will be forever missed.



He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, especially his beloved caregivers, Ann Krupski, with whom he resided; Patricia Walsh and husband, Joseph Walsh Jr.; and Mary Dymond, all of Scranton; his sister-in-law, Shirley King, of Martville, N.Y.; and cousins and friends.



He was also preceded in death by his five siblings, John (Jack) King and his wife, Sally; Mary (King) Krupski and her husband, Charles; Joseph King; William King Jr. and his wife, Edie; and Robert King and his wife, Mary Lou; and a nephew, Robert Dymond Jr.



His family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Mountain View Care Center, especially his nurses and aides, including nurses Benvinda, David, Janet and the Bella Bay staff, for the compassionate and dignified care provided to their beloved Uncle Jim during his brief stay there.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.

James E. King, 76, a lifelong South Scranton resident, died Friday at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton, after a brief illness.Born May 27, 1942, son of the late William Sr. and Mary McNamee, James was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He served as the elevator operator for Goodwill Industries and worked at Profera's Pizza before his retirement. A member of the Association of the Blind, he was also a member of its bowling league for many years.A faithful Roman Catholic, he belonged to Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, for his entire life. He enjoyed family gatherings and going out for lunch, where his hamburger order was for certain. He loved watching "Walker, Texas Ranger," "MASH" and Lawrence Welk reruns. Passing away peacefully, he will be forever missed.He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, especially his beloved caregivers, Ann Krupski, with whom he resided; Patricia Walsh and husband, Joseph Walsh Jr.; and Mary Dymond, all of Scranton; his sister-in-law, Shirley King, of Martville, N.Y.; and cousins and friends.He was also preceded in death by his five siblings, John (Jack) King and his wife, Sally; Mary (King) Krupski and her husband, Charles; Joseph King; William King Jr. and his wife, Edie; and Robert King and his wife, Mary Lou; and a nephew, Robert Dymond Jr.His family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Mountain View Care Center, especially his nurses and aides, including nurses Benvinda, David, Janet and the Bella Bay staff, for the compassionate and dignified care provided to their beloved Uncle Jim during his brief stay there.The funeral will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.Relatives and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence. Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close