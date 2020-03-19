|
|
James E. Shoemaker, Waverly Twp., died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after being stricken ill. His wife is the former Janine Dettenmayer.
Born in Scranton in 1944, son of the late Charles E. and Eleanor Spencer Shoemaker, he attended Scranton schools and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from King's College.
Jim was a proud member of the Scranton Police Department for 15 years, earning many commendations throughout his career. He was proud to be the first officer to earn a diploma from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy for Municipal Police. He was also an original member of the city's first undercover vice unit known as the K-Squad. Known as K-1, Jim was extremely proud of his work which he did "his way." He was a United States Navy veteran.
Jim was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and friend. He loved music, especially Elvis and Roy Orbison. He also loved cars, especially classic Fords. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin at Pecks Pond teaching all his grandchildren to fish.
The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Geisinger CMC's ICU staff and the first responders who attended to Jim. Their care and efforts will forever be remembered.
Also surviving are daughters, Linda Paone and her husband, Dominick, Clarks Green; Janine Tsikalas and her partner, Ronald Urban Jr., Taylor; Cynthia Shoemaker and her partner, Michael Link, Dickson City; and Jamie O'Niel and her husband, Brandon, Madison Twp.; a sister, Barbara Ivanish, Lodi, N.J.; brothers, William and his wife, Candace, Virginia; and Leslie and his wife, Bobbie, of Exeter; an uncle, Gene Shoemaker, Scranton; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Shoemaker, Karli Urban, Mariah Paone, Mia Paone and Kamryn Tsikalas; two great-grandchildren, Atticus and Eloise Walsh; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sisters, Eleanor Davis, Patrice Montaro and Nancy Martarano; and brothers, Wilson and Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or your chosen charity.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home and are under the care and direction of the Robert C. Jones, funeral director.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020