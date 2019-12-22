|
|
James Earl Hallock Jr., 85, of Deltona, Fla., formerly of Moscow, died Dec. 15 at AdventHealth, Daytona Beach, Fla. His wife of 63 years is the former Alice Lepkowski Hallock.
Born in Scranton, son of the late James Earl and Madge Stone Hallock Sr., he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. He was a member of the Teamsters 229 and a driver for the Preston Trucking Co. for many years. He was also a member of the Green Ridge Masons Lodge 597.
Also surviving are two daughters, Janice Walker, Debary, Fla.; and Judith Hallock, New Smryna Beach, Fla.; and one son, James Earl Hallock III and his wife, Cyndi, Spring Brook Twp.; seven grandchildren, Christie Walker, Kelly Gonzalez, Katie Walker, Timothy Hallock, Samantha Smacchi, Margo Conde and Carlos Rivera; five great-grandchildren, Leonardo, Noemi, Ian, Zoe and Mason; and a sister, Gail VanHorn, Clarks Green.
A celebration of his life will be held in the spring at the Maple Lake United Methodist Church, Spring Brook Twp. Interment at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019