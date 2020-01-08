|
James F. Antonio, 79, of Eynon, died Tuesday morning at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, following complications from Lewy body disease. His wife is Valerie Jayne Antonio. Together, the couple celebrated 24 years of marriage on Oct. 6.
Born in Taylor and raised in Old Forge, son of the late Frank and Josephine Tedesco Antonio, he was a graduate of both Old Forge High School and Wilkes College. James was a computer science teacher at Scranton Tech High School, and later worked as an IT director at several facilities. He retired from Penn Security in Scranton.
James was a member of the Old Forge Knights of Columbus, Council 5940. He was an avid and supportive fan of the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame football. Having enjoyed working out his entire life, James was very much into fitness and health. His two Pugs, "Sophie" and "Sampson," brought him much joy and comfort. It was Sampson who had become his self-appointed guardian angel since he became ill.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, James Antonio Jr. and wife, Patricia, of Taylor; and Richard Antonio and wife, Pamela, of Moscow; a daughter, Karen Gutowski and husband, J.P., of Old Forge; grandchildren, Dr. Brianna and Joey Gutowski, and Rich and Julia Antonio; a brother-in-law, William Jayne Jr. and wife, Betsy, of Newton; a sister-in-law, Wanda Howell and husband, Gary, of Dalton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday with services at 10 a.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, by Pastor Daniel Miller of the Servant Church of the Abingtons. Interment with committal rites will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's viewing Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020