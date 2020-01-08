Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
570-457-4321
Resources
More Obituaries for James Antonio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Antonio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Antonio Obituary
James F. Antonio, 79, of Eynon, died Tuesday morning at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, following complications from Lewy body disease. His wife is Valerie Jayne Antonio. Together, the couple celebrated 24 years of marriage on Oct. 6.

Born in Taylor and raised in Old Forge, son of the late Frank and Josephine Tedesco Antonio, he was a graduate of both Old Forge High School and Wilkes College. James was a computer science teacher at Scranton Tech High School, and later worked as an IT director at several facilities. He retired from Penn Security in Scranton.

James was a member of the Old Forge Knights of Columbus, Council 5940. He was an avid and supportive fan of the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame football. Having enjoyed working out his entire life, James was very much into fitness and health. His two Pugs, "Sophie" and "Sampson," brought him much joy and comfort. It was Sampson who had become his self-appointed guardian angel since he became ill.

Also surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, James Antonio Jr. and wife, Patricia, of Taylor; and Richard Antonio and wife, Pamela, of Moscow; a daughter, Karen Gutowski and husband, J.P., of Old Forge; grandchildren, Dr. Brianna and Joey Gutowski, and Rich and Julia Antonio; a brother-in-law, William Jayne Jr. and wife, Betsy, of Newton; a sister-in-law, Wanda Howell and husband, Gary, of Dalton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Friday with services at 10 a.m. in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, by Pastor Daniel Miller of the Servant Church of the Abingtons. Interment with committal rites will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's viewing Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -