James F. Foley, 84, was called to eternal peace on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born and raised in Olyphant, he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine Loftus Foley. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Patrick's High School.
He worked for a short time with the railroad before enlisting in the United States Army. He served for two years in Korea, working to oversee the uneasy truce that ended the Korean conflict. It was in South Korea that he developed a strong interest in law enforcement. After returning to the United States, he was hired as a police officer for the Borough of Olyphant. There, he served the community that he loved for 37 years, 14 of them as chief, with professionalism, civility and commitment that set an example to all in law enforcement. He had a tremendous commitment to the youth of this area. During his tenure as a police officer, he operated a police-youth council, first at the Olyphant High School, and later in the Mid Valley School District, for 20 years.
Jim was a man of strong faith. He loved God and his church. He was an active member of Holy Cross Parish in Olyphant. His greatest treasure was his family. In this, he was content. He loved his family, his friends and the town of Olyphant. He was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and sibling, and a steadfast friend.
He had a great sense of humor. He could light up the room with his sharp Irish wit. He enjoyed Irish music, and the one place he ever enthusiastically left Olyphant for was a visit to Ireland. He was a talented artist and an avid ham radio operator.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Yablonsky Foley; three children, James Foley Jr. and wife, Dawn; Kathy Wright and husband, Kevin; and Joseph Foley; three grandchildren, Padriac Foley, John Wright and Elizabeth Wright; siblings, Jackie Foley and wife, Susan; and Joan Leeson and husband, Gene; sister-in-law, Mary Foley; cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Hogan and husband, Robert Hogan; and brother, Joseph Foley.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will be held with a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, or the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 (www.apdaparkinson.org).
Arrangements are by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020