Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. "Jimmy" Walsh Obituary
James F. "Jimmy" Walsh, 68, of Olyphant, died Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Gerald M. and Mary E. Walsh, he was a graduate of Olyphant High School and was a proud employee of the state of Pennsylvania's Department of Revenue. James would on occasion work night jobs in order to support his family, working until becoming disabled due to strokes.

James served in the United States Navy on the USS Independence CV-62. He was a longtime member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish (St. Patrick's Church), Olyphant. Jimmy was a sincere gentleman who was always willing to help others. He made everyone feel comfortable with his musical tone and his "what's new and exciting," a question he would ask with genuine interest. He had a great sense of humor and wanted to make everyone around him laugh. Jimmy himself had an unforgettable laugh and a great wit. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his two daughters, Maryellen Johnson and husband, Jay, Tucson, Ariz.; and Holly Walsh, Scranton; a brother, Teddy Walsh, Olyphant; two sisters, Peggy Williams and husband, Jeff, South Abington Twp.; and Bridget DeMeck and husband, Bob, Madison Twp.; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Jerry, Jack, Joseph and Timothy Walsh; a son, James D. Walsh; and a brother-in-law; James Ikeler.

A special thank you for compassionate care of the staff at Moses Taylor Hospital's emergency and ICU departments and the staff at the Gardens at Scranton.

A Mass will be held for family and close friends when it is safe for traveling and gathering again.

Arrangements by the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020
