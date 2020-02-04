|
James Famularo, 61, of Scranton and formerly the Poconos, died Thursday at home.
Born in Scranton, son of Ann Cutro Famularo and the late Anthony Famularo, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and a member of the 1977 championship football team. An avid Green Bay Packers fan and former semi-professional football player for the Northeast Stars, James was self-employed in the construction business.
Also surviving are a son, James Famularo Jr.; two daughters, Camille Famularo; and Gabrielle Pecci and husband, Rob; three grandchildren; two brothers, Anthony and wife, Mary; and Frank and wife, Susan, all of the Poconos; two sisters, Mary Hudak and husband, William, Clarks Summit; and Diane Chalachan and husband, Gary, Pittston Twp.; stepfather, Roger Newberry; uncle, Dominic Famularo and wife, Marguerite; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Nicholas; and brother, Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Scranton.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 at the church. Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020