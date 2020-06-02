|
James Frederick Ellenbogen, age 95, died peacefully at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst, Pa., on Saturday, May 23, 2020, of COVID-19.
Jim, born in Paterson, New Jersey, on July 25, 1924, was the son of late Frederick A. Ellenbogen and Jessie Samter Ellenbogen, both of Scranton. Always kind, good-hearted and charitable, Jim, or "Jimmie" to friends and family members, was loved by all who knew him.
A 1942 graduate of Central High School, Scranton, Jimmie served as a corporal in the United States Army during World War II. He was the recipient of the WW II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Jimmie spent most of his life in Scranton and was most recently a resident of Elan Gardens, Clarks Summit.
He had a distinguished career in the insurance business and before retirement was an account executive with the former Margolies Insurance Agency, Scranton. Having a love and great appreciation of opera and musicals, Jimmie often traveled to New York City to pursue these interests of art and culture.
Jimmie was a lifetime member of Temple Hesed where he served on numerous committees and its board of directors. He was very active in the Scranton Jewish community having served on numerous committees and boards of several organizations including the Jewish Community Center of Scranton, the Jewish Family Service and the Jewish Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania.
After his retirement, Jimmie was a dedicated volunteer at the Scranton Public Library.
Surviving Jim are many cousins and close friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 26, at 11 a.m. in Temple Hesed Cemetery, Dunmore.
Contributions in Jim's honor can be made to any of the above charities. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020