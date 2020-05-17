|
|
Dr. James G. Dempsey, 87, Moosic Lakes, died May 8 at his home in the presence of loving family.
Born on June 5, 1932, the son of the late James G. Dempsey Sr. and Mae Walsh Dempsey, Dunmore, he was a graduate of St. Paul's High School, where, as a senior, he was awarded an honorary membership in the Pennsylvania Academy of Science in recognition for excellence and outstanding achievements as a junior scientist. In 1950, he was entered into the Congressional Record of the House of Representatives by the Hon. Harry P. O'Neill as a winner of the nationwide Science Talent Search conducted by the scholarship committee of Westinghouse.
He received a B.A. at the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree at Temple University School of Medicine. In 1959, he started his internship at Cook County Hospital, Chicago. During the following four years, he received his surgical training at Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago under the tutelage of his mentor and Chief of Surgery, Dr. Loyal Davis, father of First Lady, Nancy Davis Reagan. While in Chicago, he also served as resident in surgery at the Veterans Administration Research Hospital, where he was assigned to a management of mass disasters course (MASH) at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas, followed by further residency at Children's Memorial Hospital.
After returning home, he began practicing surgery at Scranton State Hospital and joined the practice of Dr. John T. Murphy, personal surgeon to the commander-in-chief of the Atlantic Fleet during World War II. He concluded his surgical career at Mercy Hospital, where he was elected to the executive committee of the medical staff and was held in esteem by peers and patients alike until his retirement in 2012.
Jim was a role model to his family in many ways. His dedication to medicine guided a niece to become a doctor who cared for him well in his final days. He was an expert in martial arts and, with twice-a-week trips to Binghamton, N.Y., he earned a 4th degree black belt (Yon-dan) in Washin-ryu karate under the direct instruction of Hidy Ochiai, a two-time inductee to Black Belt Magazine's Hall of Fame. His love of karate led five nieces and a nephew to earn their black belts. One of the area's first home computer programmers, Jim became an expert stock trader, programming trading strategies based on quantitative analysis. Most of his family benefited from a shared stock pick or two. Jim was an excellent marksman, shooting sporting clays into his 80s with his brother, Pat, and sharing his passion with his nieces and nephew in their youth. He was an amateur chef with a passion for cookbooks and bringing his family together with a pig roast or his special Eggs Sultana.
Jim enjoyed living on a lake and peddling on his pontoon bike as soon as the ice melted. He was particularly happy enjoying the natural habitat of his surroundings, especially bird watching and runs with his dogs. He was an avid reader with a photographic memory, a combination which marveled his great-nieces and -nephews as he recited poetry from elementary school, and which enriched his family with words of wisdom.
He is survived by brothers, Pat (Karen Bewick) Dempsey, and Dr. Thomas Dempsey; cousin, Maureen Flynn; nieces and nephews, Kristin (Thomas) O'Donnell, Sarah (Joseph) Desmarteau, Michele Dempsey, P.J. (Kristen) Dempsey, MaryFrances (Robert) Koester, Katharine (Todd) Spanish, Richard (Barbara) Dempsey, James Dempsey, Timothy (Mara) Dempsey and Joseph (Cindy) Dempsey.
He was also preceded in death by brother, Richard (Mary Lou Lafferty) Dempsey.
Private arrangements are entrusted to the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020