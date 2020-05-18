Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
James Glyndwr Reese Jr.

James Glyndwr Reese Jr. Obituary
James Glyndwr Reese Jr., 73, died Saturday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after a battle with cancer.

Jim was born in Scranton, son of the late James G. Reese Sr. and Ann Elizabeth (Morgan) Reese, he was a lifelong resident of South Abington Twp.

He retired as a chief petty officer in the United States Navy Reserve after 24 years of dedicated and exemplary service which included active-duty deployments aboard the USS O'Hare (DD-889) and USS Mullinix (DD-944) in the early 1970s.

Jim was a founding member of the congregation of St. Thomas More Parish, Scranton, vice president and former chief of the Chinchilla Hose Company, past master and secretary of Aurora Lodge 523, Free and Accepted Masons, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7069 in Clarks Summit, and a member of the American Legion Post 207 in Scranton.

Jim was a 1965 graduate of Abington Heights High School and subsequently attended the Johnson Technical Institute. He worked as a time methods analyst and industrial engineer for RCA and Thomson Consumer Electronics in Dunmore and earned US Patent 4,559,762 for an innovative development in the packaging of electron tubes. He later worked as an agent for O'Boyle Real Estate and was a well-known face at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home in Clarks Summit.

Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Evelyn, and mother-in-law, Lubov Swingle, both of South Abington Twp.; brother, Thomas, Montdale; sons, Eric and wife, Tamsen, Gig Harbor, Wash.; Scott and wife, Lori Jo, Sewell, N.J.; and Chad and wife, Michele, Newton Twp.; grandchildren, Alessandra, Hunter, Kyra, Cole, Travis, James, Gineva, Dawson, Benjamin, Parker, Thomas and Delana; nephew, Thomas and wife, Donna, Montdale; niece, Lori Noldy and husband, Timothy, Montdale; and niece, Dana Kearney and husband, Brian, Montdale.

Jim's funeral and interment will be private with a public memorial service to follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chinchilla Hose Company, St. Thomas More Parish or the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020
