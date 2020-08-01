|
James H. Brugger (Jim), 67, passed away at his home in Goodyear, Ariz., on July 5, 2020. Jim was born in Aurora, Colorado, in 1952 to George and Betty Brugger.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Margaret (Peggy) Sheroshek Melody; stepmother, Patricia Brugger; half-sister, Inez Brugger; and her son, Leo. He is also survived by his son, Brandon and wife, Andrea; daughter, Tyson Brugger Larson; stepsons, Brian Melody; Sean and wife, Amanda; and Jason and wife, Nicole; sister, Rita Bringe; and brother, Paul and wife, Marsha Brugger. Jim had eight grandchildren, Natasha, Tayler, Bailey, Max, Genevieve, Abigail, Evangeline and Mackenzie.
Jim's careers included a family restaurant in Mound, Minn., and a longtime career at Prudential in Minnesota and New Jersey, where he retired as director of software systems architect.
He also worked at Diversified Information Technology and Wink Interactive.
Jim met and married Peggy in Pennsylvania in 2000 and retired to Goodyear, Ariz., in 2012.
Jim was an avid woodworker, bird carver and could "Imagineer" just about anything! He enjoyed traveling. Jim was always up for conversation and loved talking politics, reading, cooking and watching old TV shows. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and many friends.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions can be made to Backing the Blue Line (www.backingtheblueline.org).