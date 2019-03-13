Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry Rail Sr.. View Sign

James Henry Rail Sr. (Bullhead), 89, of Tunkhannock, passed away Saturday, March 9, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Lane Rail, who passed away in 2003.



Born in Archbald on May 31, 1929, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Burok Rail. James attended school, in the early years, on Ellsworth Hill and graduated from Tunkhannock in 1947. He worked on the family farm before entering the United States



James joined the local fire department, Triton Hose Company, in 1955. He served as assistant fire chief from 1968-1982 and then served as fire chief from 1989-1999. He was a lifetime member of Triton Hose Company and was dedicated to serving and protecting the people of Tunkhannock.



In addition to his wife, James was preceded in death by two sons, Harold Rail and Mark Rail; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Lois Rail; and a brother-in-law, Jack Milne.



James is survived by a brother, Thomas Rail; a sister, Pat Milne; four children, James H. Rail Jr. and Andrea Rail; Jaye and husband, John Eden; Ruth Burgess and companion, Wellington Brown; and Nancy and husband, Gerard Mirabelli; grandchildren, Carey, Eric, Alison, James III, Justin, Jeffry, Jordan, Vincent, Anthony, Frank, Josh, Rebecca, Jacob, Zachary, Gerard L. and Christopher; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend James's funeral, which will begin on Saturday, March 16, at 9:15 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at 10 from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, on Saturday by the Rev. Patrick Albert, James's pastor. Interment with first responder's last call will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in James's name to Triton Hose Company, P.O. Box 765, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.





73 West Tioga Street

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2019

