James J. Cabets

James J. Cabets Obituary
James J. Cabets, 71, a lifelong Scranton resident, died Thursday, Oct. 3, after being stricken ill at home. His wife, Linda M. Cabets, died on April 8, 2018.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Anna Cabets. James was a 1966 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church, West Scranton, a member of Teamsters Local 229 and a retired truck driver from Affiliated Foods. James was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam era as a SP/4.

James unconditionally loved his family and his grandchildren he treasured. He was a lifelong hardworking man whose entire being was in giving to his family.

He is survived by three sons, James (Belinda), Midland, Mich.; Scott (Lisa), Archbald; and Mark (Nadine), Scranton; three grandchildren, Ella, Jack and Elizabeth Cabets; siblings, Ronald and Carol Cabets; nieces and nephews.

James was also predeceased by his twin son, Jason; siblings, Frank J. Cabets Jr., Ann Marie Cabets and Grace Ocwieja.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 14, by the Rev. Richard Fox at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.



Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019
