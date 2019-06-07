James J. Campo Sr., of Clarks Summit, Pa., died peacefully on June 6, 2019, at 88 years of age, after a life of commitment to faith and family.



Jim was born in Scranton, Pa., in 1930, the youngest child and only son of Vincenzo and Mary Campo. His marriage to Olga Ann Sawka in 1955 was foundational to his family life and subsequent career, and her death in 1990 was a major life challenge that he managed with grace and devotion to her memory. A graduate of West Scranton High School, Jim went on to considerable success in the transportation industry. Blessed with a quick wit, strong interpersonal skills and persistence, he quickly advanced through the ranks of several trucking companies, eventually founding Campo's Express, a local trucking company that grew to become the third largest employer in Wyoming County. Jim's consuming passion and motivation was always family, and he is best remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.



He is the father of five children, John Campo, of Morgantown, W.Va.; Mary Ann Musheno and Michael Campo, of Clarks Summit; James Campo Jr., of San Francisco, Calif.; and Paul James Campo, who died in infancy in 1964. Jim is the beloved father-in-law of Rhonda (Stolec) Campo, Patrick Musheno and Stephanie (Tulaney) Campo. He is survived by eight grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.



He was a longtime member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, where he was married. Jim and family were especially grateful for the care provided by his personal physician, Dr. Anees R. Fogley, as well as by the Pines Senior Living over the past 15 months and by the Hospice of the Sacred Heart during his final days.



Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., located at 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18508.



The funeral will take place on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 540 N. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504, followed by interment and service of committal at the church cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



