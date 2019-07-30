|
James J. Czarkowski, Laceyville, formerly of Tripp Park, died Saturday afternoon at his home.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward R. and Anna R. Sawicki Czarkowski. Before his retirement, he worked for Community Medical Center in the maintenance department as well as working part-time as a Scranton police officer. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing his guitar.
Surviving are two brothers, Edward L. and his wife, Donna; and David J. and his wife, Tammy; a sister, Mary Ann Czarkowski, all of Scranton; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019