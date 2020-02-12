|
James J. Dean, 85, of Scranton, died Monday at Allied Hospice, Scranton. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Frances Suscavage Dean.
Born in Scranton, son of the late John and Catherine Togher Dean, he was a 1953 graduate of Holy Rosary High School, where he played guard for the Beads basketball team. Jim would remain steadfast in his lifelong devotion to and support of Holy Rosary Parish. For more than 20 years, he was the dairy manager at Insalaco's Supermarket in Clarks Summit, before retirement.
A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, he was thrilled to see his Cubbies win the World Series in 2016. He loved playing sports and watching his other favorite teams on TV, particularly the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, the Boston Celtics and the Oakland Raiders. Jim also loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandsons and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his four children, Therese Linn and husband, Les, Fairless Hills; James, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Kathleen, Scranton; and Carol and husband, Joseph Iyoob, Philadelphia; three grandsons, David Armbruster and wife, Sabrina, and daughter, Kayla; P.J. Armbruster and wife, Sheri, and son, Zach; and Joseph Linn and wife, Jennifer, and sons, Joey and Jaden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary McNulty, Catherine O'Lexa, Peggy Carroll and Eleanor Payne; and a brother, John Dean.
The funeral will be conducted Thursday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton.
Viewing will be private, at request of family. Friends are kindly asked to proceed directly to the church for the funeral Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to : Greater Pa. Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 12, 2020