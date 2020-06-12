Home

James M Margotta Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Peckville, PA
James J. Greco Obituary
James J. Greco, 90, of Peckville, passed away Wednesday evening surrounded by his loving children at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His devoted and loving wife of 61 years is the former Rita Racobaldo.

Born in Mayfield, he was the son of the late Louis and Frances (Pizzimenti) Greco. He was a graduate of Mayfield High School and was employed as an equipment manager at several manufacturing plants in the area, including Chamberlain (General Dynamics) and Weston (Daystrom). He was a former member of St. Mary's Assumption Church, Jessup, and presently was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. He resided in Peckville for over 58 years. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus.

Also surviving are his four children, Judy Celli (Robert), Karen Greco-Magosin (John), James Greco, and Gary Greco; four grandchildren: Alissa, Robert, Kaylin and Kristen; brother, Joseph (Ann Marie); nieces, nephews and cousins.

His life was devoted to loving his wife, children, extended family and friends. He valued the simple things in life that brought joy to others, like gardening, cooking, shopping, summer vacations at the Jersey shore, gathering with family and friends, and cheering on his favorite sports teams.

The funeral will be held privately Saturday from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, Peckville, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, at 1:30 p.m. with restrictions limited to 75 people.

Arrangements are under the care of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18512 or Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020
