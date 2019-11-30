|
James J. Grzybowski, 74, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Alice Trently Grzybowski.
Born in Scott Twp., he was the son of the late Stanley and Helen Matyjewicz Grzybowski.
Jim was a United States Army veteran and worked as a mechanic for F&S Supply before retirement. He was a lifetime member of the Artisan Fire Company, Jermyn.
He is also survived by four sons, Michael and longtime companion, Donna Esgro, Jermyn; James, Jermyn; Robert and husband, Robert Walsh, Jermyn; and Steven and wife, Maria Grzybowski, Dickson City; four brothers, Stanley, Maryland; and John, Donald and Robert, all of Scott Twp.; five sisters, Bernadine DePietro, Peckville; Regina Harper, Virginia; and Helen Yablonski, Susan Snyder and Ann Marie Leonard, all of Scott Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Patricia Moran, Margaret Scoblick and Lucille Korczakowski.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 30, 2019