James J. Hill Sr. of Scranton passed away Saturday morning unexpectedly at home. His wife of 41 years is the former Beverly Mahoney.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of George Hill, Clarks Summit, and the late Shirley Husifer Hill.
James "Jim" Hill owned and operated South Side Service and Collision with his brother Jerry for many years. Jim always had the best interest in providing his customers quality, honest work with their best interest in mind. He truly loved his work and special customers who were like family to him.
He mostly enjoyed traveling, fishing, especially deep-sea fishing, cooking, tinkering with anything automotive, and most importantly spending quality time at home with his family, friends, including his furry pals, Buddy and Bella. "Jim" was at his best when he was surrounded by family and friends enjoying good food, drinks and especially some laughs on the "I should have built the deck and kitchen bigger."
Also surviving are his children, James Hill Jr. and wife, Danelle; Shannon Telesco and husband, Dominick; April Hill and companion, David Lesh; Amanda Hill and companion, William Woodard; 11 grandchildren; two brothers, Jeffrey and Jerry Hill; two sisters, Lisa Auer and husband, Michael; Linda Cardona and husband, John; half-siblings, Steven and Randy Hill, Diane Kahanic and Michael Ranakoski; several nieces and nephews; stepmother, Julie Hill.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, George "Butch" Hill and Paul Hill.
Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 22, 2019