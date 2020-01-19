|
James J. Lewis, 64, of Scranton, died Thursday at the Allied Services Hospice Center following an illness.
Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late James and Jean Ann Culkin Lewis. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed as a tree trimming specialist before his illness.
Jim Lewis, a.k.a. "The Tree Man," was a free-spirited, simple man who loved his family and friends dearly. He enjoyed spending his free time at the Parker House, drinking his can of Genny and playing pool as a member of the Scranton Pool League and the APA. Some of his best times were spent with his cousin, John Goodfellow, on Lake Winola and the farm. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting at the cabin with his friends, Charles and the guys. Most of all, he lived life to the fullest.
Surviving are children, Stacey Kornish and husband, Kirk; Jeannie Lewis and fiancé, Robert Harvey, all of Scranton; Cindy Mulea and husband, Guy, Virginia Beach, Va.; and James Lewis and wife, Christine, Scranton; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, John Lewis and wife, Diane; and Jeff Lewis and wife, Shannon; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow in Dunmore Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020