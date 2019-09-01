|
James "Fish" MacKrell of Carbondale passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 22, 2019, at home.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Ruth (Hope) MacKrell and James MacKrell.
He was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and served in the United States Marine Corps.
James loved to share his memories of working in the Catskills at Minnewaska and Grossinger Resorts as a young adult. He started his photography career at SubUrban Photography, which led to his own photography business, where he fondly captured many of Carbondale's senior portraits, dances and weddings.
He was known in his family as a great artist, comedian and a lover of music.
He is survived by four daughters, Erin, Jamie and Jillian, all of Florida, and Megan, of North Carolina; a stepdaughter, Laura Lubow, Florida; four grandchildren, Brady, Addison, Kate and Christian; a sister, Marge (Gene) Baidas, Indiana; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Williamson and Ruth Venosh.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place at Terrace Street, Carbondale. Military honors will be conducted at 7.
To share condolences and photos with Jim's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
