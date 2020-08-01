|
James J. McGraw, 65, of South Scranton, died Tuesday morning at home.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Eugene and Margaret Morrison McGraw. James was a graduate of South Catholic High School, and was previously employed at Maid-Rite Steak Co. and Supermarket Service Co. until retirement.
He was a former member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Scranton.
James was an avid bowler and traveled across the country competing. He loved spending time with his friends at South Side Bowling Lanes.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Thomas; nurses, Shelly and Roseanne; and Anne and Jack Harrington.
He is survived by his brother, Ken McGraw and wife, Linda, Clarks Green; a brother-in-law, William Roche, Dunmore; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Eugenia Roche.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements by Deserae Gondella Malone, F.D., Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.