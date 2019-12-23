Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Resources
More Obituaries for James McGurrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. McGurrin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. McGurrin Obituary
James J. McGurrin, 74, of Clarks Summit, formerly of West Scranton, passed away unexpectedly Friday after being stricken ill. His wife and best friend of 51 years is the former Dolores "Dolly" McDonough.

The full obituary will be in the Thursday edition of the paper.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.

Friends may call Friday from 4 until time of service in the funeral home. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Jim's honor to the Children's Advocacy Center, 1710 Mulberry St., Scranton, PA 18510; or to the Rock Steady Boxing (Fighting Back Against Parkinson's), 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA 18518.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of Robert C. Jones, funeral director.

For directions, to share a memory or to leave your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -