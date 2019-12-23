|
James J. McGurrin, 74, of Clarks Summit, formerly of West Scranton, passed away unexpectedly Friday after being stricken ill. His wife and best friend of 51 years is the former Dolores "Dolly" McDonough.
The full obituary will be in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.
Friends may call Friday from 4 until time of service in the funeral home. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Jim's honor to the Children's Advocacy Center, 1710 Mulberry St., Scranton, PA 18510; or to the Rock Steady Boxing (Fighting Back Against Parkinson's), 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA 18518.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of Robert C. Jones, funeral director.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 23, 2019