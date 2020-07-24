Home

Services
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Church of Christ
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Harding Church of Christ
Harding, PA
View Map
1978 - 2020
James J. Shaw II Obituary

We are crushed with grief at the sudden death of our beloved son, James Jeremiah Shaw, on July 15, 2020, at his home in Abilene, Texas.

Born June 3, 1978, in Abilene, Texas, James was raised in Harding, Pa. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, class of 1996. During those teen years, the alcohol abuse that would follow him through life began.

Upon graduation, he returned to Abilene, Texas, where he continued his education at Abilene Christian University and made Abilene, Texas, his home. He maintained his strong work ethic during the long struggle from alcohol abuse to alcoholism. He purchased and developed several rental properties and achieved a career as manager of a Walmart Vision Center.

He was a thoughtful host and accompanied his family on vacations in Texas and the southwest.

He absorbed himself in books and movies, and relished "elucidating" plot lines and character motivations in spirited discussions.

He was a loving and caring son. He is remembered for his joyous laughter and wit. What a sweet boy. Now we suffer the agonizing cost of his addiction, the choice to end his own life. How we miss him, and will forever.

James was so much more than his addiction to alcohol. Addiction tells a person otherwise. It says, "You can't live without me." Addiction is a liar. Honor our son's memory, recognize the lie and help break the cycle of addiction. "When you quit drinking, you stop waiting." - Caroline Knapp, "Drinking: A Love Story."

James is survived by his father, Robert, and his mother, Karen; older brother, Matthew and his wife, Jessica; a niece and nephew; and aunt and uncle, Ruth and her husband, Mark.

James was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Harding Church of Christ, Harding, Pa. There will be calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Masks are required and all CDC and state guidelines will be followed.

Arrangements by the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston, Pa.


