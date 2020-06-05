Home

Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
James J. Sheridan Obituary
James J. Sheridan of Dunmore died peacefully Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife, former Charlotte Schirg Durkin.

Born in Rosewell, N.M., he was the son of the late James J. and Marjorie McGowan Sheridan. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School and Johnson School of Technology. He was the former co-owner of the Allegheny Packaging Co. Inc. and also worked for the Trane Co. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.

Also surviving his sister, Cathy Sheridan; and brother, Kenneth Sheridan; as well as three stepsons, Robert, Gerald and Timothy Durkin. Also closely loved by six stepgrandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Gerald and Brian Sheridan; and stepson, James Durkin.

A private blessing service will be held Saturday at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, by the Rev. John A. Doris. Interment will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020
