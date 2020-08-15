Home

James J. Westrack, 94, formerly of Mount Pocono, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania in Scranton. He was the loving husband of the late Doris (Sollner) Westrack, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage, before her passing in 2014.

Born in Glendale, New York, he was a son of the late Bennett and Rose (Leonard) Westrack.

Jim was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School. A veteran of the United States Army, he served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Jim and his wife, Doris, moved to the Pocono Mountains in 1957. He was employed by the Department of Defense at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, retiring in 1987. Jim was a Mason for 66 years, being a member of the Tadmor Lodge 923 in Astoria, New York, and the Pocono Lodge No. 780 in Cresco. He was also a member of the Mount Pocono United Methodist Church, the Keystone Consistory and VFW Post 3448 in Tobyhanna.

He is survived by his son, Gary Westrack and his wife, Ellen Rivera, of Swiftwater; daughter, Jill Finnerty, of Clarks Summit, and her fiancé, Bradford Seid; granddaughter, Julianne Kilby and her husband, Chad; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Anne Kilby. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Jim was also preceded in death by his sister, Julia Arena; and brothers, Frank and Bennett.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania for their compassion and care.

Services will be private; cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Jim may be sent to Pocono Lodge No. 780 F&AM, 12 Halsey Place, Gouldsboro, PA 18424-8185; or to the Mount Pocono United Methodist Church, 12 Church Ave., Mount Pocono, PA 18344.


