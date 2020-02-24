|
On Saturday, Feb. 22, Jim passed, peacefully, into the arms of his eternal family. Jim was the son of the late Gerald and Mary (Lanzo) Hayes, and the husband of Linda (Kazmierczak) Hayes, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life for over 54 years.
Jim (Jimmy "the Hammer") was born in Scranton where he attended St. Frances Cabrini Elementary School and West Side High School where he proudly played football with the Invaders. Many of his high school friends continued to be a huge part of his life and were with him through his final days. The family would like to thank Ray, Vince, Tommy, John and Jack, as well as cousins Jimmy and Cindy, for their tireless support during these times.
During his youth, Jim was an avid handball player. His strong, powerful fists earned him the nickname "Hammer." Those who knew him then, still refer to him as Hammer. He was also a grateful member of Friends of Bill W. for the past eight years. Special thanks to his friends Tom, Judy and Carol, who spent extra time with him during his illness, and the many who positively impacted his recovery journey.
Jim was a lifelong member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 524. He retired as vice president of construction from A. J. Demor & Sons Inc. in 2010 and lived a quiet retirement on the little piece of paradise he and Linda created with their family, in Clifford, Pa. In Clifford, Jim and Linda got to realize their dreams of being farmers and cowboys. Jim embraced and was embraced by his new hometown community, serving as a volunteer fireman and volunteering at the Clifford Firemen's Picnic for many years.
Jim was a hard-working, fun-loving man who wanted nothing more than to be surrounded by his family around the Sunday dinner table. He instilled the importance of having a strong work ethic and self-reliance in all his children. He was quick-witted and hilarious, especially when any of "the Club" members were around.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Mary Lynn, husband, Willard Wheeler, and children, Christian, Marc, Christa; his son, James Joseph Jr., wife, Carla (Mazzoni), children, Jim and Matthew; his daughter, Jennifer, husband, Robert Housel, children, Anna and Jacob; his sister, Mary Ann (Hazie), husband, John Kucz, children, Daniel and Amanda; brother-in-law, Joe Fadden; niece, Kim (Yarema) Kerekes; and his beloved dog, Rocky.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Fadden; nephew, Teddy Yerema; his uncle, Louis Lanzo, who was like a father to him; his aunt, Julia Pollack, who raised him after his mother passed away at a very young age; his lifelong best friend, Billy Jones; and his plumbing sidekick, Jim Potash; as well as many other beloved aunts, uncles and friends with whom he is now reunited.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, 3615 State Route 106, Clifford Twp., celebrated by the Rev. Michael Kirwin, pastor. All those attending the Mass are kindly asked to go directly to the church.
Viewing hours will be held Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to the PAN Foundation, P.O. Box 2310, Mount Clemens, MI 48046, specifically directed to prostate cancer patients.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2020