The son of the late Dr. Samuel and Sylvia Klein Meil, he was a graduate of Keystone College and West Virginia University. Jimmy was a former member of the Jewish Community Center, Glen Oak Country Club and Temple Israel. He achieved the highest Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout for Troop 65. He was assistant city planner in Lackawanna County before running a travel business in Scranton for over 25 years.



In his early years, after college, he spent time in the Montana wilderness and with his beloved golden retrievers. He was an avid golfer and racquetball and handball player. Jimmy's biggest accomplishment on the golf course was winning the coveted Jackson Memorial Tournament. Jimmy was fond of opera, classical music and the liberal arts, especially U.S. history. In addition to rooting for the New York Yankees, he enjoyed watching his children compete in various sports and following their professional careers.



He is survived by a sister, Linda Meil Mittelman (husband, Jerry), Scottsdale, Ariz.; and two children, son, Jeffrey (wife, Leslie); and daughter, Jennifer.



Graveside services will be held today at 1 p.m. by Rabbi Dovid Saks at Dalton Jewish Cemetery, Dalton.



No local shiva will be observed.



Contributions may be made to the Jewish Home of NEPA, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or the donor's choice.



Arrangements by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.



