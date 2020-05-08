|
James Sanderson, 76, of Dickson City, passed away on April 30, 2020, at his residence in Florida with his loving wife of 58 years by his side.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Lydia Sanderson. He attended Dickson City High School and then attended Johnson School of Technology. After initially working as a machinist, he spent most of his career in construction as a truck driver.
He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and boating. He had a passion for restoring classic cars and enjoyed showing off his work at car cruises.
But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. His magnetic personality allowed him to carry on conversations and make friends wherever he went. He touched every life he met in some way. He was the life of the party. He lived life to the fullest, never missing a chance for a good time. He was always there with a listening ear usually followed by some good advice. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, dad and pop-pop.
He is survived by his wife, Joann; two sons, Jim and Ken and his wife, Laura; and three grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa and Ken Jr. Also surviving are his sister, Jacquelin VanDurick, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Hope Lodge, Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020