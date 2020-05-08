Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sanderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Keith Sanderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Keith Sanderson Obituary
James Sanderson, 76, of Dickson City, passed away on April 30, 2020, at his residence in Florida with his loving wife of 58 years by his side.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Lydia Sanderson. He attended Dickson City High School and then attended Johnson School of Technology. After initially working as a machinist, he spent most of his career in construction as a truck driver.

He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and boating. He had a passion for restoring classic cars and enjoyed showing off his work at car cruises.

But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. His magnetic personality allowed him to carry on conversations and make friends wherever he went. He touched every life he met in some way. He was the life of the party. He lived life to the fullest, never missing a chance for a good time. He was always there with a listening ear usually followed by some good advice. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, dad and pop-pop.

He is survived by his wife, Joann; two sons, Jim and Ken and his wife, Laura; and three grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa and Ken Jr. Also surviving are his sister, Jacquelin VanDurick, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Hope Lodge, Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -