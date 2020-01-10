Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Mills


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Mills Obituary
James L. Mills, 69, of New Milford, died Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, after an illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Biko Mills. The couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on June 12.

Born in Scranton on June 12, 1950, son of the late Albert and Theresa Bouselli Mills, James was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Before his illness, he worked as a salesman for Falcone Beverage Distributors, Pittston.

An outdoorsman and avid fisherman, some of his best memories were made while on fishing trips in Canada. A well-known local pool player, he was a fixture in the Scranton Pool League. Above all else, he was most passionate about his music. He loved singing and playing the guitar.

Now at peace, he'll forever be missed by his loving family and longtime friends.

He is also survived by his children, Marc Layland and wife, Kristi, Exeter; Fiore Mills, Dunmore; Ralph Layland and wife, Erin, South Carolina; and Kerri Gallagher and husband, Bill, Maryland; brothers, Al Mills and wife, Eileen, Wilkes-Barre; and Patrick Mills, Scranton; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Jesse Mills; and a brother, Don Mills.

Private services are under the care Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -