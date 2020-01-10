|
James L. Mills, 69, of New Milford, died Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, after an illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Biko Mills. The couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on June 12.
Born in Scranton on June 12, 1950, son of the late Albert and Theresa Bouselli Mills, James was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Before his illness, he worked as a salesman for Falcone Beverage Distributors, Pittston.
An outdoorsman and avid fisherman, some of his best memories were made while on fishing trips in Canada. A well-known local pool player, he was a fixture in the Scranton Pool League. Above all else, he was most passionate about his music. He loved singing and playing the guitar.
Now at peace, he'll forever be missed by his loving family and longtime friends.
He is also survived by his children, Marc Layland and wife, Kristi, Exeter; Fiore Mills, Dunmore; Ralph Layland and wife, Erin, South Carolina; and Kerri Gallagher and husband, Bill, Maryland; brothers, Al Mills and wife, Eileen, Wilkes-Barre; and Patrick Mills, Scranton; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Jesse Mills; and a brother, Don Mills.
Private services are under the care Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020